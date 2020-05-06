Olympics postponement doesn’t bother Saurabh: coach Sheoran

Drawing confidence from Saurabh Chaudhary’s Zen-like calm and lethal efficiency, pistol coach Amit Sheoran says his ward will be well-placed both mentally and skill-wise whenever the Olympics are held.

It doesn’t matter to the world-beater if the next Summer Games are held tomorrow, after a year or even after 10 years, according to the coach.

“He is not at all affected by postponement of the Olympics. He says whether it’s held now or next year or even after 10 years, it’s beyond anyone’s control and his job is to only prepare to the best of his ability so that he is in with a chance,” Sheoran told PTI.

Having worked with him for years now, the coach understands very well that the 10m air pistol shooter is more at ease than his equally-talented compatriots. All these despite him being only 17.

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back the Tokyo Olympics by a year and there are also concerns that if the situation doesn't get normalised in the coming months, the Games might be called off.

Sheoran, who runs a shooting academy in Binauli, a small town in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, says the Youth Olympics and Asian Games gold medallist is only focused on training thrice a day at his home in Kalina, Meerut.

“He continues with his extensive training regime -- three hours in morning, two hours in evening and two hours at night. He simply has no time for anything else.

“Of course, looking at what is happening around the world, like everyone else, he also feels sad, but given that he is a shy and private person, he is also liking the peace that accompanies the lockdown,” Sheoran said of the reticent marksman.