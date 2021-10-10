ISSF Junior World Championship: India ends campaign with 16 golds

The Indian shooters swept all the 12 medals on offer on the final day to provide themselves with a golden climax for the Junior World Championship shooting in Lima, Peru.

In the non-Olympic, 25-metre standard pistol and 50-metre free pistol events, India asserted its quality in both the junior men and junior women’s events.

Vijayveer Sidhu beat his twin brother Udhayveer Sidhu for the gold in the standard pistol event, winning on a better score of inner-10s 17x to 14x after the two tied on 570.

In the free pistol event, Arjun Singh Cheema, Shaurya Sarin and Ajinkya Chavan were all tied on 549 and won the gold to bronze in that order, based on the inner-10s.

The trio denied a medal for Abdul-Aziz Kurozi of Belarus, who shot 548.

Rhythm Sangwan collected another gold in style, as she won the junior women’s standard pistol event with a score of 573, an eight-point margin over Niveditha Nair.

India ended its championship campaign with 16 gold, 15 silver, and nine bronze medals. India won 40 of the 114 medals.

It was a distant second spot for the US, who won seven gold, eight silver and six bronze.