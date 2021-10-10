Shooting Shooting ISSF Junior World Championship: India ends campaign with 16 golds The Indian shooters swept all the 12 medals on offer on the final day to provide themselves a golden climax for the Junior World Championship shooting in Lima, Peru. Team Sportstar 10 October, 2021 19:43 IST Indian shooters and coaches celebrating India's domination of the Junior World Championship shooting with 40 medals including 16 gold. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 10 October, 2021 19:43 IST The Indian shooters swept all the 12 medals on offer on the final day to provide themselves with a golden climax for the Junior World Championship shooting in Lima, Peru.In the non-Olympic, 25-metre standard pistol and 50-metre free pistol events, India asserted its quality in both the junior men and junior women’s events.Vijayveer Sidhu beat his twin brother Udhayveer Sidhu for the gold in the standard pistol event, winning on a better score of inner-10s 17x to 14x after the two tied on 570.READ: From uncle Sanjeev Rajput to sister Khushi, shooting runs in teen world champ Naamya's familyIn the free pistol event, Arjun Singh Cheema, Shaurya Sarin and Ajinkya Chavan were all tied on 549 and won the gold to bronze in that order, based on the inner-10s.The trio denied a medal for Abdul-Aziz Kurozi of Belarus, who shot 548.Rhythm Sangwan collected another gold in style, as she won the junior women’s standard pistol event with a score of 573, an eight-point margin over Niveditha Nair.India ended its championship campaign with 16 gold, 15 silver, and nine bronze medals. India won 40 of the 114 medals.It was a distant second spot for the US, who won seven gold, eight silver and six bronze. The results:Junior men:25m standard pistol: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 570; 2. Udhayveer Sidhu 570; 3. Harsh Gupta 566.50m free pistol: 1. Arjun Singh Cheema 549; 2. Shaurya Sarin 549; 3. Ajinkya Chavan 549; 6. Harsh Gupta 538; 9. Nikhil Chandila 535; 11. Arjun Chhillar 534.Junior women:25m standard pistol: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 573; 2. Niveditha Nair 565; 3. Naamya Kapoor 563; 8. Anushka Madan 529; 9. Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu 506.50m free pistol: 1. Shikha Narwal 530; 2. Esha Singh 529; 3. Navdeep Kaur 526; 4. Tiyana 514. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :