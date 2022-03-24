National selection trials: Vijayveer wins 25m rapid-fire pistol

World junior champion Vijayveer Sidhu pipped Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar 18-17 in 25-metre rapid-fire pistol in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Thursday.

Vijayveer won the junior even also, beating Adarsh Singh 18-11.

In air pistol, Rhythm Sangwan emerged strong as she beat a strong field both in the women’s and junior events. Rhythm, who was second in qualification three points behind Ruchita Vinerkar (580), beat T. S. Divya 17-15 to top the women’s field. Palak and Varsha Singh placed third and fourth, respectively, ahead of Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh who failed to qualify for the medal round.

Rhythm beat Palak 16-6 in the junior category to win the 10m air pistol event, while Manu and S. Ezhilarasi placed third and fourth, respectively.

The results (25m rapid fire pistol) Men: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 18 (18) 15 (578); 2. Vijay Kumar 17 (19) 15 (574); 3. Amrinder Singh 13 (14) 570; 4. Bhavesh Shekhawat 11 (18) 574.

Juniors: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 18 (19) 15 (578); 2. Adarsh Singh 11 (17) 18 (560); 3. Anish Bhanwala 15 (19) 567; 4. Sameer 10 (16) 570.

Women: 1. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 554; 2. Tejaswani 544; 3. Abhidnya Patil 542.

Juniors: 1. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 554; 2. Tejaswani 544; 3. Rhythm Sangwan 536.