Shooting World Cup: Yashaswini Singh Deswal shoots pistol gold

Yashaswini Singh Deswal stuck to the basics and focused on her technique to deliver India’s only gold medal in women's air pistol on the second day of the shooting World Cup at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

Qualifying on top with 579 and winning the gold medal with a 2.1 point margin over compatriot Manu Bhaker,Yashaswini said that the competition was ‘’only with the self’’.

Shri Nivetha also looked set to win a medal, but slipped midway the final. There were more medals for India as world No.1 Divyansh Singh Panwar rose to the bronze in men’s air rifle, and Saurabh Chaudhary was beaten on the last shot to the silver medal in men’s air pistol by Javad Foroughi of Iran.

It was a remarkable climb by the Asian Games gold medallist Saurabh. He led before the last shot, but Javad shot 10.5 to win by a 0.3 point margin.

Abhishek Verma also did very well to follow Saurabh to the bronze medal.

Shahzar Rizvi had a fortuitous entry into the regular section, after having been entered for MQS. He eventually placed fifth.

Sarabjot Singh who was the original entry and Ravinder Singh the second MQS entry could not compete owing to COVID positive results, along with another shooter from abroad.

In women’s air rifle, Anjum Moudgil could not strike a medal after having qualified in the second place. She placed fifth as she missed progress by 0.1 point.

The results:

Men:

Air rifle: 1. Lucas Kozeniesky (US) 249.8 (628.8); 2. Istvan Peni (Hun) 249.7 (629.6); 3. Divyansh Singh Panwar 228.1 (629.1); 5. Arjun Babuta 185.5 (631.8). MQS: Aishwary Pratap Singh 632.4; Pankaj Kumar 627.1

Air pistol: 1. Javad Foroughi (Iri) 243.6 (583); 2. Saurabh Chaudhary 243.2 (587); 3. Abhishek Verma 221.8 (583); 5. Shahzar Rizvi 177.1 (580).

Women:

Air rifle: 1. Mary Carolynn Tucker (US) 251.5 (629.1); 2. Alison Marie Weisz (US) 250.4 (628.4); 3. Eszter Denes (Hun) 230.2 (629.8); 5. Anjum moudgil 187.8 (629.6); 12. Elavenil Valarivan 626.7; 26. Apurvi Chandela 622.8. MQS: Nisha Kanwar 629.4; Shriyanka Sadangi 626.4.

Air pistol: 1. Yashaswini Singh Deswal 238.8 (579); 2. Manu Bhaker 236.7 (577); 3. Viktoria Chaika (Blr) 215.9 (571); 4. P Shri Nivetha 193.5 (575)). MQS: Shweta Singh 573; Esha Singh 567