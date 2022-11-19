One World Cup done, another beckons
After India’s campaign came to an end in the T20 World Cup in Australia - a semifinal defeat to England - all eyes have now shifted to Qatar for the first ever football World Cup in the Arab world.
19 November, 2022 17:05 IST
19 November, 2022 17:05 IST
After India’s campaign came to an end in the T20 World Cup in Australia - a semifinal defeat to England - all eyes have now shifted to Qatar for the first ever football World Cup in the Arab world.
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :