Rashford, Saka, Sancho subjected to racist abuse after England's EURO 2020 final loss

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their spot-kicks as Italy won 3-2 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw. All three players were subjected to racist abuse following England's Euro 2020 final defeat.

Satish Acharya
18 July, 2021 14:15 IST
