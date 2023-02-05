Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly will deliver the keynote address at Sportstar’s first-ever East Sports Conclave on Monday in Kolkata, where a host of speakers will discuss key issues pertaining to the sports ecosystem in the region.

West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas will deliver the inaugural address at the full-day conclave, which will have different segments, including a conversation on how traditional clubs have helped in the promotion of sports in the region.

Olympic bronze medallist Leander Paes, in a special address, will trace his journey from Kolkata to the podium in Atlanta, while also presenting his own take on how Bengal can contribute to creating future Olympic champions.

Indian women’s cricket legend Jhulan Goswami will be joined by IPL (Indian Premier League) Governing Council member Avishek Dalmiya and former India spinner Saradindu Mukherjee in a conversation aimed at finding out how aspiring cricketers in this part of the country can be assured of a brighter future.

Olympian Dola Banerjee (archery), Olympic field hockey gold medallist Gurbux Singh and India’s second chess grandmaster Dibyendu Barua will be part of a panel to discuss Bengal’s sporting dreams.

There will also be a panel featuring the top brass of Kolkata football giants - ATK Mohun Bagan, Emami East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting - to elaborate on the road ahead for the sport.

Dr Ramanuj Ganguly, president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will headline a session called ‘Catch them young: How to revolutionise school and college sports’.

Readers can follow the event live on sportstar.thehindu.com.