Sportstar’s first-ever North Sports Conclave took place on Thursday in Lucknow, where a host of speakers, including former India cricketer Suresh Raina discussed key issues pertaining to the sports ecosystem in the region.

A player’s mindset needs to be sorted. If you are confident and brave, you can achieve anything. But it is the group which surrounds you which becomes most important - Suresh Raina, speaking at the Sportstar North Sports Conclave in Lucknow.

Sportstar North Sports Conclave: Rupal Choudhary honoured with Hero emerging award

Becoming only the second Indian to medal in the 400m at the junior worlds and the first to medal in multiple events, Rupal is now being seen as a critical member of the Indian relay team that will be looking to defend its relay gold from the 2018 Asian Games. It’s little surprise that Rupal was honoured with the Hero emerging award at the first-ever Sportstar North Sports Conclave held in Lucknow on Thursday.

Sportstar North Sports Conclave: Bahadur Prasad Singh honoured with Hero unsung champion award

Bahadur’s dominance was bellied by the fact that he only entered formal athletes relatively late in life and had a medical condition – he was flat-footed – that should have ruled him out of any sort of success.

It is to honour that level of dominance that Bahadur Prasad, who would also win two gold medals at the Asian Championships, a bronze at the 1998 Asian Games and took part in two Olympic Games, was honoured with the Hero Unsung champion honour at the first-ever Sportstar North Sports Conclave held in Lucknow.

Sportstar North Sports Conclave 2022: The world of Esports and Education

Sportstar North Sports Conclave 2022: Sports science is something we need to educate ourselves, says Suresh Raina

Sport plays an important role in a child’s overall growth. We have almost 12,000-plus sports teachers who are specially trained in their respective disciplines. Sports need to be given equal importance as other academic subjects. Now parents are also looking to have their children participate in a sport besides wanting their sons and daughters to get good grades in academic subjects,” Uttar Pradesh primary education minister Sandeep Singh said at Sportstar’s first-ever North Sports Conclave in Lucknow on Thursday.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lalit Upadhyay of the Indian men’s hockey team said he is thankful he hails from Uttar Pradesh, a state which has helped him a lot in every step of his journey. “We sometimes start playing a sport because we are not good academically. We also sometimes look to play sports, which do not require a lot of money. Self-motivation is the best motivation. Once you set your mind to something, you know, even unknowingly, you start working towards it. Once we start playing, the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and all come in. It also depends on which state you are from. I am lucky I am from here.”

Sportstar North Sports Conclave 2022: Uttar Pradesh working on new sports policy- Navneet Sehgal

Sports minister Girish Chandra Yadav will also deliver a special address at the full-day conclave, which will have different segments, including a conversation on how sport helps boost development and provide employment.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina will be joined by Olympic bronze medallist Lalit Upadhyay of the Indian men’s hockey team and Commonwealth Games (CWG) bronze medal winner Vijay Yadav in a conversation aimed at finding out what athletes need to find success.

CWG 2022 medallists Vandana Katariya (hockey) and Priyanka Goswami (athletics) and Asian Para Games gold medallist Ekta Bhyan (athletics) will headline a panel to discuss safety in women’s sports.

There will also be a panel featuring Asian Games Esports medallist Tirth Mehta and Esports Federation of India director Lokesh Suji.

Navneet Sehgal, Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary, Sports, will explain what role the sports industry can play in the state’s run to become a trillion-dollar economy. He will also be leading a session on the UP government’s scheme ‘One District, One Product’.

