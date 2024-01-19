MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Day-long enriching sessions in store today

The day-long event will have sessions across sports, including a discussion on cricket’s future with Shikha Pandey, former Goa captains Swapnil Asnodkar and Vipul Phadke, President, Goa Cricket Association.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 10:02 IST , PANJIM - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra.
FILE PHOTO: Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

The Sportstar Sports Conclave caravan makes its first stop for 2024 in Goa, where a host of speakers will discuss key issues about the sports ecosystem in the region. The day-long event will have sessions across sports, including a discussion on cricket’s future with Shikha Pandey, former Goa captains Swapnil Asnodkar and Vipul Phadke, President, Goa Cricket Association.

‘Rediscovering Goa’s Football Magic’ will be another topic that will feature Caetano Fernandes, President, Goa Football Association, CEO of Dempo SC Pradhyum Reddy, Manolo Marquez, FC Goa coach, and former India football captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar.

It will be followed by the ‘Sports for Community and Social Development’ session, involving Shrinivas Dempo, Chairman, Dempo Group, and Dr. Sagar D. Salgaocar, Managing Director, Geno.

Shri Govind Gaude, Honourable Sports Minister of Goa, will deliver a keynote address on how sports embodies a way of life in Goa, while Rohan Khaunte, Honourable Tourism Minister of Goa, will talk about ‘Goa: The Sports Tourism Destination Waiting to Be Discovered’.

Olympic hockey gold medallist Merwyn Fernandes, Swetika Sachan, Sports Secretary of Goa and CEO of the National Games, international windsurfer Dayne Coelho, and international badminton player Anura Prabhudesai will discuss how ‘Building on the legacy of the National Games and National Para Games’ can help Indian sports.

The event will conclude with a session titled ‘At Home in Goa’, featuring former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra and eminent cricket journalist Vijay Lokapally.

The Conclave is being held in association with Hero We Care, a Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative, Goa Tourism, Indian Oil, Geno Sports Club, KSG India, State Bank of India, KPMG, Great SportsTech, Casa grande, and NewsX. It can be watched live on Sportstar’s YouTube channel.

