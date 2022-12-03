National Squash Championship to begin from December 4 in Chennai

The 78th SRFI HCL National Squash Championship will be hosted by the Tamil Nadu Squash Rackets Association (TNSRA) under the aegis of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) in Chennai, at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy from December 4 to 10.

The national championship returns after skipping one year due to COVID-19. This will be the sixth time Chennai will be staging this prestigious championship.

A total of 503 players registered across 24 states will participate with national titles in 11 categories at stake.

Joshna Chinappa, 18-time national champion, will defend her title in the women’s category, while Ramit Tandon has been given top billing in the men’s event.

Sunayna Kuruvilla, seeded second, withdrew citing a hamstring injury. Reigning national champion Saurav Ghosal has opted out after informing SRFI that he has had a long season.

On the eve of the nationals, SRFI Secretary General Cyrus Poncha said, “The federation is pleased to conduct the nationals after a year’s gap. This event usually brings out the best talents in our country. With so many young players performing on the international stage, I look forward to seeing how they do with our experienced players.”