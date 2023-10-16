MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Joshna Chinappa: Thinking of possibilities as a player in Los Angeles 2028 is exciting

Joshna Chinappa said the mere thought of playing in the 2028 Olympics is exciting.

Published : Oct 16, 2023 21:27 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Indian squash player Joshna Chinnappa at an event in Chennai.
Indian squash player Joshna Chinnappa at an event in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian squash player Joshna Chinnappa at an event in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K/The Hindu

All of the World Squash Federation’s (WSF) attempts to get the sport into the Olympics over the past two decades ended up hitting a stone wall. Now, the entire fraternity is finally getting to celebrate its inclusion in Los Angeles 2028.

N. Ramachandran said he had done his best to get squash on the Games roster during his two terms as the WSF president in 2008 and 2012, but in vain. “I would like to thank US Squash, the Los Angeles Olympic Committee, and the World Squash Federation for having recommended squash. I am thrilled to see squash being a part of LA 2028. It has been my dream, and I am so happy and proud of the part I’ve played,” he said.

The 74-year-old still remembers the time he attended the IOC session in Singapore in 2005 as “a young vice president of WSF”.

READ: Bach open to calls to stay on as IOC president

“The IOC session had Sussie Simcock, then president of WSF, and the legend Jahangir Khan in attendance. But in those days, we required a two-thirds majority among the IOC members for a sport to get into the Olympics. Unfortunately, we didn’t get that,” he said.

Sportstar caught up with India player Joshna Chinappa to understand what this development means to her. The 37-year-old, a former World top-10 player and member of the bronze medal-winning women’s team at Hangzhou, said: “It was a long time coming, and I am looking forward to it.”

Joshna said the mere thought of playing in the Olympics in 2028 is exciting. “Just thinking of the possibility as a player in Los Angeles is exciting. Five years is a long time. I am motivated to see if there is a possibility,” she said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Los angeles 2028 /

Joshna Chinappa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UWW ready to lift suspension of WFI after elections, says Lalovic
    PTI
  2. Joshna Chinappa: Thinking of possibilities as a player in Los Angeles 2028 is exciting
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Maxwell pushing AUS to win vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bach open to calls to stay on as IOC president
    AFP
  5. World Cup 2023 highest run scorers after AUS vs SL on October 16: Rizwan on top, Rohit Sharma third
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Squash

  1. Joshna Chinappa: Thinking of possibilities as a player in Los Angeles 2028 is exciting
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. 2028 Los Angeles Olympics: Ghosal to rethink future plans after squash inclusion
    PTI
  3. Bonding and blueprints: How Indian squash is relying on the world’s best for Asian Games campaign
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Asian Games 2022: Dipika Pallikal says, training with Gaultier and Willstrop will really help Indian squash team
    PTI
  5. Anahat Singh wins gold in Asian Junior Squash Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UWW ready to lift suspension of WFI after elections, says Lalovic
    PTI
  2. Joshna Chinappa: Thinking of possibilities as a player in Los Angeles 2028 is exciting
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Maxwell pushing AUS to win vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bach open to calls to stay on as IOC president
    AFP
  5. World Cup 2023 highest run scorers after AUS vs SL on October 16: Rizwan on top, Rohit Sharma third
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment