In pictures: Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković’s Udaipur ‘white wedding’ photographs

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya rang in Valentine’s Day 2023 in the most special way possible - with a grand ‘white wedding’ in Udaipur. Pandya shared photographs from his Christian wedding to wife Nataša Stanković in the City of Lakes on his social media handles.

“We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love,” the couple wrote in a joint point on their Instagram handle.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic | Photo Credit: Instagram/Hardik Pandya

Hardik has constantly spoken about holding a grand ceremony and the wedding festivities are expected to go on for a few days.

Hardik, 29, and Nataša, 30 already legally wed in an intimate ceremony in 2020. The couple welcomed their son Agastya in July 2020.