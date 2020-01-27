Star Life In pictures: Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev promote '83' in Chennai Kapil Dev and Krishnamachari Srikkanth joined the crew of the film 83 in a promotional event in Chennai on Saturday. From playing a little cricket to classic bromance on show, here's a look at the evening in pictures Team Sportstar CHENNAI 27 January, 2020 08:00 IST Team Sportstar CHENNAI 27 January, 2020 08:00 IST Brothers in arms | The camaraderie is still well and truly alive between Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Kapil Dev, members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team. Photo: M Vedhan 1/4 Dapper | The cast of the film 83 with Kapil Dev and Krishnamachari Srikkanth during a promotional event for the film in Chennai Photo: M Vedhan 2/4 Grace | By popular demand, Ranveer Singh gave us his best version of Kapil Dev's signature Nataraja pose Photo: M Vedhan 3/4 Leading by example | Even Ranveer can only stand by and watch as Kris Srikkanth shows the gathering how the Nataraja shot is actually executed. Photo: M Vedhan 4/4