Veda Krishnamurthy ties the knot on mother’s birthday, shares pictures

Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy honoured her late mother by registering her marriage to Arjun Hoysala on her birth anniversary.

Team Sportstar
12 January, 2023 22:02 IST
The 30-year-old revealed the decision to officially tie the knot on this date to WV Raman on his weekly show on Sportstar, Wednesdays with WV.

Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy registered her marriage to partner and Karnataka First Class player Arjun Hoysala in a quiet court affair in Bengaluru on Thursday. Krishnamurthy chose the date, which is also her late mother’s birth anniversary to honour her and include her in the new chapter of her life.

I want to register my wedding on January 12 which is my mom’s birthday. I want that day to be special and always connected to me. This falls in a month where you’re not supposed to exchange garlands or conduct auspicious events or we would have had the proper wedding on this date. But going forward, when we celebrate anniversaries, it will be on this day,” she said.

Krishnamurthy lost her mother Cheluvamaba Devi, 67, to COVID-19-related complications in 2021. She lost her sister Vatsala Shivakumar, 42, to the pandemic two weeks later.

Krishnamurthy and Hoysala got engaged in September 2022.

