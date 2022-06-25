Birmingham 2022: Sajan and Srihari to spearhead Indian swimming in Commonwealth Games

Veteran swimmer Sajan Prakash and fellow Olympian Srihari Nataraj will lead the four member Indian swimming team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games to be held at Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Delhi's Kushagra Rawat and Madhya Pradesh's Advait Page, who have met the selection criteria for the 1500m freestyle event will also be a part of the contingent.

Sajan will look to win a medal in his marquee 200m butterfly while Srihari hopes for same in the 100m backstroke.

"The qualification criteria is that the swimmers should better or equal the sixth best timing of the specific events in CWG 2018", told Monal Chokshi, Secretary General, Swimming Federation of India to Sportstar.

ALSO READ | Sajan Prakash to 'test waters' at FINA World Championships ahead of CWG 2022

Team India for Commonwealth Games - Swimming Sajan Prakash: 200m butterfly

Srihari Nataraj: 100m backstroke

Kushagra Rawat, Advait Page: 1500m freestyle **While the four can enter themselves in additional events, the above events are categories they have qualified for the CWG.

When asked as to if any female swimmer qualified, Choksi said, "There were only four spots allocated for India by IOA. If any female swimmer qualified then we would look into who has a better chance of winning medals, but they haven't."

Sajan, who recently competed at the World Championship in Budapest will be swimming in his third CWG, while Kushagra and Advait are all set to debut.