Delhi Open Challenger: Blancaneaux advances to quarters; India’s Kadhe-Jeevan outsed

The Frenchman thrived in the conditions to assert his game, with strong serves and fluent strokes, and prevailed 6-3, 6-0 against Australia’s Adam Walton.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 19:21 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Geoffrey Blancaneaux who knocked out second seed Adam Walton in the Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament on Thursday.
Geoffrey Blancaneaux who knocked out second seed Adam Walton in the Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Geoffrey Blancaneaux who knocked out second seed Adam Walton in the Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France outplayed the second-seeded Adam Walton of Australia 6-3, 6-0 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Dafa News $82,000 Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

Walton had lost the nerve-wracking final of the last tournament in Pune in the third set tie-break against Valentin Vacherot of Monaco, after having won the doubles title with Tristan Schoolkate.

However, there was no trace of such form in the slow conditions as Walton struggled to find his rhythm right through the match. In contrast, Blancaneaux who had lost in the first round of the Bengaluru and Pune Challenger events over the last fortnight, was quite fluent and thrived in the conditions to assert his game, with strong serves and fluent strokes.

In the quarterfinals, Blancaneaux will play qulaifier Philip Sekulic of Australia.

In doubles, second seeds Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan fought back to stay in contention against Constantin Kouzmine and Maxime Janvier, before the Frenchmen handled the climax nicely to race to a 7-6(4), 6-7(4), [10-6] victory in the quarterfinals.

The Indian pair led 4-2 in the super tie-break, but after being on par at 5-5, the French pulled away with a better game.

The Indian challenge ended with this loss, as the other Indian pair of Nitin Kumar Sinha and Manish Sureshkumar, playing the quarterfinals directly owing to the luck of the draw, were beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner, the Germans who had knocked out the top seeds Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

RESULTS
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Tristan Boyer (USA) bt Dane Sweeny (Aus) 7-5, 6-3; Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) bt Samuel Ruggeri (Ita) 7-5, 6-2; Philip Sekulic (Aus) bt Evgeny Donskoy 6-3, 6-2; Geoffrey Blancaneaux (Fra) bt Adam Walton (Aus) 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles (quarterfinals): Jakob Schnaitter & Mark Wallner (Ger) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha & Manish Sureshkumar 6-4, 6-4; Ray Ho (Tpe) & Calum Puttergill (Aus) bt Toshihide Matsui & Kaito Uesugi (Jpn) 6-4, 6-3; Piotr Matuszewski (Pol) & Matthew Romios (Aus) bt M Rifki Fitriadi (Ina) & Ryuki Matsuda (Jpn) 6-4, 7-5; Constantin Kouzmine & Maxime Janvier (Fra) bt Arjun Kadhe & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 7-6(4), 6-7(4), [10-6].

