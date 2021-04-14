Home Swimming Indian swimmers bag 10 medals on day two of Uzbekistan Olympic qualifier The 10 medals included five gold medals, one each in men's 200m freestyle event, 200m women's freestyle, women's 50m butterfly, women's 50m men's breaststroke and women's 200m backstroke events. PTI TASHKENT 14 April, 2021 22:31 IST Sajan Prakash made it two out of two, clinching the yellow metal in the 200m freestyle event on Wednesday-A.M. Faruqui PTI TASHKENT 14 April, 2021 22:31 IST Indian swimmers bagged 10 medals, including five gold, on the second day of the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championship, a FINA accredited Olympic qualifier, on Wednesday.Sajan Prakash, who won gold in the 200m butterfly event on day one, made it two out of two as he clinched the yellow metal in the 200m freestyle event, clocking 1:50.74s while Tanish George Mathew grabbed the bronze (1:52.57s).In the 200m women's freestyle, it was a one-two finish for India with Kenisha Gupta (2:06.66s) clinching her second gold of the tournament and the seasoned Shivani Kataria taking home the silver (2:10.23s).ALSO READ | Srihari primed for Tokyo Games qualification eventLikhith SP (28.19s) and Danush S (29.25s) won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the 50m men's breaststroke event while Chahat (33.80) took home the gold in the women's event.In the 50m butterfly, Divya Satija (28.74s) clinched the gold in the women's category with Adhithya D (25.16s) finishing second among men.The fifth gold of the day came in the women's 200m backstroke as Suvana C Baskar clocked 2:24.78s to finish on top of the podium. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.