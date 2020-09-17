KSA to provide three-month relief package to 250 coaches and pool staff

The Karnataka Swimming Association (KSA) will provide a three-month financial relief package totalling ₹15 lakh to coaches and pool staff across Karnataka. The fundraiser, named ‘KSA Cares’, aims to help individuals whose income has been affected by swimming pools remaining shut - for nearly six months now - due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, KSA had dispersed ₹5.5 lakh financial aid to 250 coaches and pool staff across Karnataka. The KSA also distributed dry ration to coaches and pool staff from affiliated centres. This relief package will be extended till October.

"I am happy to note that we have deposited the second round of financial aid on 14 September. Apart from KSA's own funds, we also received overwhelming support from Infosys Foundation, who contributed 400 bags of food items. Premanjali Foundation contributed 300 bags, and Kirloskar Systems contributed ₹3 lakh to the cause," KSA President Gopal Hosur stated.

Virdhawal Khade: ‘I will train once pools in India reopen’

Coaches and pool staff from Mangaluru, Belagavi, Mandya, Davanagere, Karwar, Udupi, Shivamogga and other districts have benefited from this initiative.

K.P. Sanjo, a coach in Davanagere, stated, "It had come to a point where I had to take hand loans to cover the costs of my meals. With pools shut during summer, our income became nil and savings were all spent to survive the lockdown months. We were in dire need of help, and KSA announced this relief package at the right time. I received ₹5,000 each in August and September. This really helps cover my basic costs and I know I can survive with this until pools restart."