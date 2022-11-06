Katie broke two back-to-back short course world records in the span of less than 10 days at the FINA World Cup in Toronto and Indianapolis. Here are some of the records the world’s most decorated female swimmer broke this year.

WORLD RECORD - Women’s 800m freestyle (25m pool- short-course)

Katie Ledecky broke her second world record in a period of few days in the women’s short-course 800m freestyle on Saturday at the Indianapolis FINA World Cup.

The ten-time Olympic medallist finished at 7:57.42, shaving nearly two seconds off the previous record by Mireia Belmonte of Spain in 2013.

Canada’s Summer McIntosh was more than nine seconds behind the decorated American and placed second with a time of 8:07.12.

WORLD RECORD- Women’s 1500m freestyle (25m pool- short-course)

On October 29, the American Ledecky broke the women’s short-course world record 1,500 metre freestyle at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto, clearing the previous record set by Germany’s Sarah Wellbrock by almost 10 seconds.

Ledecky, led from the start to capture gold in a time of 15:08.24, which was more than 40 seconds faster than second-place finisher Beatriz Dizotti of Brazil (15:48.82).

SOUND ON 🔊 Open mic for tonight's winners! #Swimming World Cup DAY 2 👇 pic.twitter.com/2ZB4X7o3dC — FINA (@fina1908) October 30, 2022

CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD- Women’s 4x200m Freestyle

Ledecky bagged her 18th gold at the Budapest World Championships by winning the women’s 4×200m freestyle relay along with her team-mates Claire Weinstein, Smith and Bella Sims and created a new championship record, clocking 7:41.45.

USA has won this event eight times in the last 10 editions of the World Championships. Australia and Canada won the silver and bronze medal in the event, respectively.

Women's 4x200 Freestyle Relay 🥇🇺🇸@USASwimming won this event 8 times in the last 10 editions of the World Championships! pic.twitter.com/NKUcVekqfV — FINA (@fina1908) June 22, 2022

CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD- Women’s 400m freestyle

The absence of Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, worked in Ledecky’s favour. Ledecky won comfortably by creating a new championship record of 3:58.15.

This was the fourth time the multiple-time World Champion won the 400m freestyle gold at the Budapest World Championships 2022.

She did have a little challenge from Canada’s rising star Summer McIntosh and American Leah Smith, which she brushed aside.