National Aquatic Championships: Swadesh Mondal in record books

Bengal's Swadesh Mondal set two new junior National records on the opening day of the sub-junior and junior National Aquatic Championships at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre on Tuesday.

In Group I boys' category, Mondal bettered S.P. Likhith's mark in 100m breaststroke by nearly three-hundredth of a second, coming home in 1:05.47s. For his second new best timing of the day, he shaved more than a second off Neel Roy's record mark in 200m IM, touching the pad in 2:08.88s.

In Group III girls' category, Dhinidhi Desinghu set a new record mark in 200m freestyle, winning in 2:14.94s, more than two-and-a-half seconds faster than Monique Gandhi's timing from 2010. There were also records for R. Sambhavv (Group I boys, 200m freestyle) and Apeksha Fernandes (Group I girls, 200m IM).

The results (winners all):

Boys: Group I: 200m freestyle: R. Sambhavv (Kar), 1:53.41s (NMR; OR: 1:53.54, Srihari Nataraj (Kar), 2018); 100m breaststroke: Swadesh Mondal (WB), 1:05.47 (NMR; OR: 1:05.75,S.P. Likhith (Kar), Pune 2015); 200m IM: Swadesh Mondal (WB), 2:08.88 (NMR; OR: 2:10.26, Neel Roy (Mah), 2018); Group II: 200m freestyle: Pranjal Pandey (MP), 2:04.82; 200m IM: Pavan Dhananjaya(Kar), 2:19.30; Group III: 200m freestyle: M. Yagna Sai (AP), 2:20.71; 100m breaststroke: M.S. Nitheesh (TN), 1:17.46; Group IV: 200m freestyle: Sharan Sridhara (Kar), 2:24.39; 100m breaststroke: ShabarishVishwanathan (TN), 1:29.68; Group V: 100m breaststroke: Jas Singh (Kar), 1:33.78; 200m IM: Jas Singh (Kar), 2:52.65.

Girls: Group I: 200m freestyle: Aanya Wala (Mah), 2:09.86s; 200m IM: Apeksha Fernandes (Mah), 2:26.57 (NMR; OR: 2:27.34, A.V. Jayaveena (TN), 2014); Group II: 200m freestyle: Haahika Ramachandra(Kar), 2:11.37; 200m IM: Manavi Varma (Kar), 2:29.77; Group III: 200m freestyle: Dhinidhi Desinghu (Kar), 2:14.94 (NMR; OR: 2:17.52, Monique Gandhi (Mah), 2010); 100m breaststroke: Tisya Sonar (Kar),1:27.14; Group IV: 200m freestyle: Alyssa Sweedal Rego (Kar), 2:33.65; 100m breaststroke: Zeal Malani (Mah), 1:32.34; Group V: 100m breaststroke: Adriza Chetia (Asm), 1:33.87; 200m IM: Adriza Chetia(Asm), 3:05.04.