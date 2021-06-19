Siwmmers Sajan, Srihari fall short of A-mark Olympic Qualifying time

Olympic hopefuls Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj fell short of the A-mark Olympic Qualifying Time for Tokyo 2020 at the Belgrade Trophy swimming championships on Saturday.

Sajan won the 200m butterfly race in 1:56.96s, a new national record timing, breaking his own previous mark of 1:57.73s set in 2018. But it was still nearly half a second short of the Tokyo A-mark (1:56.48s).

Srihari won the 100m backstroke race in 54.45s but it was well below the required 53.85s. At the Uzbekistan Open in April, he had come home in 54.07s, a national record timing.

The duo will next race in the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome (June 25 to 27), in what appears to be the last chance to qualify for Tokyo.