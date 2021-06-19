Home Swimming Siwmmers Sajan, Srihari fall short of A-mark Olympic Qualifying time Olympic hopefuls Sajan Prakash (200m butterfly) and Srihari Nataraj (100m backstroke) won their respective events at the Belgrade Trophy swimming championships on Saturday but fell short of the A-mark Olympic Qualifying time. Team Sportstar BENGALURU 19 June, 2021 23:04 IST Sajan Prakash won the 200m butterfly race in 1:56.96s, a new national record timing, breaking his own previous mark of 1:57.73s set in 2018. But it was still nearly half a second short of the Tokyo A-mark (1:56.48s). - Manob Chowdhury Team Sportstar BENGALURU 19 June, 2021 23:04 IST Olympic hopefuls Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj fell short of the A-mark Olympic Qualifying Time for Tokyo 2020 at the Belgrade Trophy swimming championships on Saturday.Sajan won the 200m butterfly race in 1:56.96s, a new national record timing, breaking his own previous mark of 1:57.73s set in 2018. But it was still nearly half a second short of the Tokyo A-mark (1:56.48s).RELATED| Srihari, Kushagra capable, but Tokyo Olympics too early for A-mark: Sokolovas Srihari won the 100m backstroke race in 54.45s but it was well below the required 53.85s. At the Uzbekistan Open in April, he had come home in 54.07s, a national record timing.The duo will next race in the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome (June 25 to 27), in what appears to be the last chance to qualify for Tokyo. Read more stories on Swimming. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :