FINA World Championships: Sjostrom wins 50m butterfly to equal Phelps record

Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden won the 50m butterfly for the fourth time by clocking a time of 24.95 seconds in the FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest on Friday.

France's Melanie Henique clinched the silver, while Zhang Yufei of China bagged the bronze. Sarah had won the title in 2015, 2017 and 2019 as well.

Terrific sprint in the Women's 50m Butterfly FINAL #FINABudapest2022 pic.twitter.com/He6UwClMv2 — FINA (@fina1908) June 24, 2022

With the win, the Swede got level with Michael Phelps on a record eight gold medals in butterfly events at the world aquatics championships.

In the 50m freestyle event, Briton Benjamin Proud won the Gold Medal with a timing of 21.32 seconds while Michael Andrew of USA and France's Maxime Grousset won the silver and bronze respectively.

In the women's 200m backstroke event, Kaylee McKeown of Australia won the gold with a timing of 2:05.08.Phoebe Bacon of USA and compatriot Rhyan White won the silver and bronze respectively.