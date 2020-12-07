Home Swimming Sport Integrity Australia appeals reduction to swimmer Shayna Jack's drugs ban The Australian swimmer last month had her provisional four-year suspension cut in half after a hearing before the CAS, which found she did not deliberately ingest the banned substance Ligandrol. AP 07 December, 2020 14:40 IST Shayna Jack, part of Australia’s 4x100m freestyle team that set a world record, had tested positive to a banned drug. - GETTY IMAGES AP 07 December, 2020 14:40 IST Swimmer Shayna Jack’s two-year ban for doping will be appealed by Spots Integrity Australia.SIA chief executive David Sharpe said a statement of appeal was lodged with the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday and was based on the need for clarity in the application of key anti-doping legal principles."Sport Integrity Australia will always act to ensure a level playing field for athletes," Sharpe said."To protect athletes and sporting competitions, we must have clarity and consistency in the application of the World Anti-Doping Code." Australian swimmer Shayna Jack banned for two years in doping case CAS last month imposed the two-year ban with its judge deciding that Jack didn’t intentionally ingest ligandrol, the banned substance, and considered that she had discharged her onus of proving that the anti-doping rule violation was not intentional.Jack tested positive for the anabolic agent ahead of the 2019 world championships. An Australian sports tribunal previously recommended a four-year ban before CAS took on the case.The 22-year-old Jack, a four-time medalist in relays at the 2017 world championships, denied doping and said the positive test was caused by a contaminated supplement. The burden of proof is on athletes in anti-doping cases to show exactly how and when any contamination happened. Drug-tainted swimmer Shayna Jack defiant after meeting anti-doping chiefs Jack tested positive in an out-of-competition test in June 2019. The freestyle specialist was suspended from the Australian team and sent home from its pre-worlds training camp in Japan.SIA was established in July, taking over management of the former Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority.The World Anti-Doping Agency can also still choose to file a case seeking a longer ban. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.