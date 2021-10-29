Senior Aquatic Championships: Karnataka reigns supreme, Srihari and Apeksha adjudged best swimmers

There was no let-up in Karnataka’s dominance as golds from Srihari Nataraj, Ridhima Veerendra Kumar and Shoan Ganguly on the final day powered the State to yet another overall title, as the 74th Senior National Aquatic Championships drew to a close at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre on Friday.

While Srihari and Ridhima won their respective 200m backstroke races for a clean sweep of the event, Shoan completed the medley double, adding the 400m gold to the 200m he won on Wednesday.

RELATED| Senior Aquatic Championships: Kushagra sets yet another record, Ridhima takes top honours

Srihari also clinched the 200m freestyle title, in record time (1:49.78), just over half a second faster than Sajan Prakash’s mark set in 2018. The 20-year-old finished with five individual golds, and he along with Maharashtra’s Apeksha Fernandes, who won the 100m butterfly race in 1:03.38 for her third gold of the meet, were adjudged the best swimmers.

Sajan Prakash created a new National record in 100m butterfly (53.24), rewriting his own previous best (53.46) from 2018. There was also win for 38-year-old Richa Mishra in 400m medley as she came home in 5:14.69.

Assam's Shivangi Sarma finished with a hat-trick of golds from the meet, adding the women’s 200m freestyle title to her wins over 100m and 400m.

RELATED| SFI plots water polo’s revival with help from a Serbian Olympic hero

At the end of the Championships, the Indian contingent for FINA World Short Course in Abu Dhabi in December was announced. It will include Srihari and Sajan, who have qualified with ‘A qualifying time’, and Kushagra Rawat, who has made the team with ‘B qualifying time’.

Young sensation Ridhima was selected for securing the highest FINA points from the events she swum at the Senior Nationals.