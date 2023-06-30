MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Caeleb Dressel comes up short again at US nationals, finishing 5th in the 100 butterfly

Dressel tied for fifth in the final of the 100-meter butterfly Thursday night, making him 0-for-3 at the U.S. national championships.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 06:55 IST , INDIANAPOLIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Caeleb Dressel walks to the starting blocks before competing in the men’s 50m butterfly final at the Phillips 66 National Championships at Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis on June 28, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Caeleb Dressel walks to the starting blocks before competing in the men’s 50m butterfly final at the Phillips 66 National Championships at Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis on June 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Caeleb Dressel walks to the starting blocks before competing in the men’s 50m butterfly final at the Phillips 66 National Championships at Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis on June 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Caeleb Dressel is down to his final shot to make the U.S. team for the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Dressel tied for fifth in the final of the 100-meter butterfly Thursday night, making him 0-for-3 at the U.S. national championships.

His last opportunity to qualify for worlds comes Saturday, the final day of the meet, when he competes in the 50 freestyle.

Dressel took a long break from swimming after last year’s worlds in Budapest, Hungary. This is his first major competition since then, and he’s not nearly at the level that carried him to five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dressel would not have even qualified for the “A” final in the 100 fly if not for Ryan Murphy scratching the event to focus on his signature backstroke races.

Murphy had the second-fastest time in the morning preliminaries, but decided not to swim in the evening. That moved Dressel into the main final after he was only ninth-fastest in the prelims, his time of 51.95 leaving him 1.08 behind top qualifier Dare Rose.

Dressel went faster in the evening, clocking in at 51.66, but that wasn’t nearly enough to crack the top two.

Rose won with a time of 50.74, followed by Thomas Heilman at 51.19.

Dressel had previously failed to qualify for worlds in the 100 freestyle and 50 fly.

Related stories

Related Topics

Caeleb Dressel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship, final day live updates, commentary: India takes on Hong Kong in final group fixture
    Team Sportstar
  2. Caeleb Dressel comes up short again at US nationals, finishing 5th in the 100 butterfly
    AP
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Preview: Swiatek faces Sabalenka, Rybakina challenge in pursuit of maiden title
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar, Lausanne Diamond League 2023 LIVE streaming info: Preview, IST timings, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Podcast: The Tejaswin Shankar Podcast - On athletics, accounting and everything in between
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Ipsit Mohapatra
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Caeleb Dressel comes up short again at US nationals, finishing 5th in the 100 butterfly
    AP
  2. Smith sizzles in 200m backstroke, Weinstein shocks Ledecky in 200 free
    AFP
  3. Caeleb Dressel qualifies for 50-meter butterfly final at the US national championships
    AP
  4. Katie Ledecky joins an elite club with another dominating performance at the US nationals
    AP
  5. Australian sprinter O’Callaghan suffers injury ahead of worlds
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship, final day live updates, commentary: India takes on Hong Kong in final group fixture
    Team Sportstar
  2. Caeleb Dressel comes up short again at US nationals, finishing 5th in the 100 butterfly
    AP
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Preview: Swiatek faces Sabalenka, Rybakina challenge in pursuit of maiden title
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar, Lausanne Diamond League 2023 LIVE streaming info: Preview, IST timings, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Podcast: The Tejaswin Shankar Podcast - On athletics, accounting and everything in between
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Ipsit Mohapatra
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment