World Aquatics Championship: Sjostrom sets World Record in 50m freestyle, clinches gold in 50m butterfly

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom broke her own 50m freestyle world record at swimming’s world championships on Saturday, setting a new mark of 23.61sec.

Sjostrom’s previous record was 23.67, set at the world championships in Budapest in 2017. The 50m freestyle is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

🇸🇪Sarah Sjostrom betters her own World Record setting the bar at 23.61 🤩😱#AQUAFukuoka23pic.twitter.com/R32q1CpM2p — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 29, 2023

The Swede was swimming in the semifinals of the event, less than half an hour after winning the 50m butterfly title for a fifth straight time. She touched the wall in 24.77sec to win ahead of China’s Zhang Yufei on 25.05 and American Gretchen Walsh on 25.46.

ALSO READ: McEvoy wins men’s 50m freestyle title at Swimming World Championships

“That was amazing,” said Sjostrom. “I’m very proud of this gold medal, which is the fifth one.”

It was Sjostrom’s 20th individual medal at a world championships, tying American great Michael Phelps for the most ever.

Sarah Sjostrom entered the pool tonight and at...

20:05 swam the 50 Fly 👉🥇Gold Medal

20:23 swam the 50 Free 👉🚨World Record#AQUAFukuoka23pic.twitter.com/dB0llHHICH — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 29, 2023

It was her 11th world title, and came 14 years after she claimed her first in Rome in 2009. “I feel like I enjoy it more than ever at the moment, it’s great,” she said.

Zhang was looking for her second individual gold of the championships, having won the 100m butterfly earlier in the week. She was also part of the China’s gold medal-winning mixed 4x100m medley relay team.