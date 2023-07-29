McEvoy wins men’s 50m freestyle title at Swimming World Championships

Australia’s Cameron McEvoy won the men’s 50m freestyle title at World Swimming Championships on Saturday.

McEvoy touched the wall in 21.06sec to finish ahead of Jack Alexy of the United States in 21.57sec and Britain’s defending champion Ben Proud on 21.58sec.

It was McEvoy’s first-ever gold medal at the world championships, in his first final.

The 29-year-old, who has been competing for Australia since the 2012 London Olympics, took all of 2022 off from swimming.

Swimming World C’Ships: Americans unworried by lack of golds

He came into the race with the four fastest times of the year to his name, which included his performances in the heats and semifinals.

Caeleb Dressel, the reigning Olympic champion in the event, did not compete in Fukuoka after failing to qualify for the American team.

Dressel pulled out of last year’s world championships in Budapest, citing unspecified medical reasons, and took an extended break from training.