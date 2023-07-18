MagazineBuy Print

UTT 2023: Delhi beats Bengaluru, registers maiden win

All four Dabang Delhi paddlers chipped in with vital contributions, resulting in a 10-5 victory after a disappointing loss against Goa Challengers with the same margin in its tournament opener.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 22:25 IST , Pune:

Amol Karhadkar
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Barbora Balazova of Dabang Delhi TTC during the mixed doubles match of Ultimate Table Tennis tie in Pune on Tuesday.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Barbora Balazova of Dabang Delhi TTC during the mixed doubles match of Ultimate Table Tennis tie in Pune on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Barbora Balazova of Dabang Delhi TTC during the mixed doubles match of Ultimate Table Tennis tie in Pune on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

G. Sathiyan bounced back after a timid start to the Ultimate Table Tennis season 4 to beat Kirill Gerassimenko. So did Dabang Delhi TTC, who registered its maiden win of the season, resulting in a second successive disappointing outing for Manika Batra-led Bengaluru Smashers.

All four Dabang Delhi paddlers chipped in with vital contributions, resulting in a 10-5 victory after a disappointing loss against Goa Challengers with the same margin in its tournament opener. The Smashers - with Pune-based owners getting a dhol-tasha band to cheer its players - succumbed to its second successive loss.

Sathiyan, with his coach S. Raman present in the gallery, controlled the game against Kazakhstan’s Gerassimenko, a familiar opponent to win 2-1.

The Delhi outfit’s change of tactic of fielding in-form Ayhika Mukherjee in singles in place of Barbora Balazova paid great dividends as Ayhika bamboozled Natalia Bajor with her flip of rubbers during points to precision.

Leading 4-2, Sathiyan and Barbora, then conceded the mixed doubles to Manika and Gerassimenko.

Despite the Smashers narrowing down the gap to 5-4, Jon Persson then literally rolled over southpaw Sanil Shetty 3-0 to pocket the tie for Delhi. Sreeja Akula then edged past Manika in the battle of the top two Indian female paddlers to end the tie on a high for Delhi.

Had Manika not missed a simple forehand top-spin at 10-9 in the second game, Sreeja would have found it difficult to pave her way back in the match. Sreeja targeted the flanks to perfection in the decider to run away with the game.

Result
Bengaluru Smashers lost to Dabang Delhi TTC 5-10 (Kirill Gerassimenko lost to G. Sathiyan 6-11, 11-4, 9-11; Natalia Bajor lost to Ayhika Mukherjee 7-11, 6-11, 11-7; Kirill & Manika Batra bt Sathiyan & Barbora Balazova 11-4, 11-9, 6-11; Sanil Shetty lost to Jon Persson 4-11, 7-11, 8-11; Manika Batra lost to Sreeja Akula 11-9, 10-11, 8-11.
Wednesday’s fixture:
Goa Challengers vs U Mumba TT (7.30 pm)

