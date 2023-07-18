WATCH | UTT highlights: Puneri Paltan beats Goa Challengers to secure maiden win

Archana Kamath, having missed out on India’s Asian Games squad last week, made a strong case by stunning World No. 38 Suthasini Sawettabutt of Thailand in the deciding rubber to set up Puneri Paltan TT’s maiden win in the Ultimate Table Tennis season 4.
Riding on Archana’s all-round, aggressive display, Puneri Paltan, the home team, surged to a 8-7 win against Goa Challengers after trailing 5-1 after the first two matches at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.
