WATCH | UTT highlights: Puneri Paltan beats Goa Challengers to secure maiden win

Riding on Archana’s all-round, aggressive display, Puneri Paltan, the home team, surged to a 8-7 win against Goa Challengers after trailing 5-1 after the first two matches at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 15:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Archana Kamath of Puneri Paltan in action.
Archana Kamath of Puneri Paltan in action. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports
Archana Kamath of Puneri Paltan in action. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports

Archana Kamath, having missed out on India’s Asian Games squad last week, made a strong case by stunning World No. 38 Suthasini Sawettabutt of Thailand in the deciding rubber to set up Puneri Paltan TT’s maiden win in the Ultimate Table Tennis season 4.

Riding on Archana’s all-round, aggressive display, Puneri Paltan, the home team, surged to a 8-7 win against Goa Challengers after trailing 5-1 after the first two matches at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
