Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to move up the points table to ninth place. The side pushed Gujarat Titans to the bottom of the table on net run rate.
Sunrisers Hyderabad finds itself in a spot of bother, stuck level on points with Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. As the race for the top four heats up, a win in this game would have allowed Pat Cummins and Co. some breathing space but will now require SRH to be alert with three home fixtures coming and victories needed to keep the competition at bay.
Here’s what the standings look like after the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 game:
|Position
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+1.453
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|8
|2
|16
|+0.622
|3.
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|12
|+0.700
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|6
|5
|12
|-0.065
|5.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|6
|5
|12
|-0.371
|6.
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.442
|7.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.049
|8.
|Punjab Kings
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.187
|9.
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.212
|10.
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-1.320
(Updated after MI vs SRH on May 6)
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs SRH: Sunrisers level on points with CSK, LSG as top four race heats up
- IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after MI vs SRH: Bumrah continues to stay on top; Harshal on second
- MI vs SRH Highlights IPL 2024: Suryakumar scores second IPL ton, guides Mumbai to seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
- MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Surya’s century lights up Wankhede, dims Sunrisers’ top-four surge
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after MI vs SRH: Virat Kohli retains lead; Travis Head enters top five
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE