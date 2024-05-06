MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs SRH: Sunrisers level on points with CSK, LSG as top four race heats up

Sunrisers Hyderabad finds itself in a spot of bother, stuck level on points with Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Published : May 06, 2024 23:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pat Cummins (c) of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Pat Cummins (c) of Sunrisers Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Pat Cummins (c) of Sunrisers Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to move up the points table to ninth place. The side pushed Gujarat Titans to the bottom of the table on net run rate.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finds itself in a spot of bother, stuck level on points with Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. As the race for the top four heats up, a win in this game would have allowed Pat Cummins and Co. some breathing space but will now require SRH to be alert with three home fixtures coming and victories needed to keep the competition at bay.

Here’s what the standings look like after the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 game:

Position Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1. Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 16 +1.453
2. Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 16 +0.622
3. Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 12 +0.700
4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 6 5 12 -0.065
5. Lucknow Super Giants 11 6 5 12 -0.371
6. Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442
7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 8 -0.049
8. Punjab Kings 11 4 7 8 -0.187
9. Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 8 -0.212
10. Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 8 -1.320

(Updated after MI vs SRH on May 6)

