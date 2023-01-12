Diya Chitale defeated Ng Wing Lam (Hong Kong) 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 in the Asia Continental stage, in Doha, to take the fourth and final qualifying spot for India for the 2023 World Table Tennis Championship in Durban in May.

Diya’s victory coincided with the defeat of Reeth Rishya to Korea’s Choi Hyogoo 0-4 in the other qualifying match. Diya joined Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Swastika Ghosh as the four Indian qualifiers for the premier championship.

However, Harmeet Desai fell short of making the grade in the men’s singles. Facing a must-win situation, Singapore’s Izaac Quek defeated Harmeet 5-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-8, 1-11, 11-9.