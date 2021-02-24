Dushyant Chautala stays as TTFI president

Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was unanimously re-elected as the president of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for another four-year term at Panchkula on Wednesday.

For the post of secretary, M. P. Singh made way for Arun Banerjee while Gurpreet Singh became the treasurer, a post vacated by Banerjee. For all 22 posts, the decision was the house was unanimous.

Among the decisions taken by the house, Mr. Dhanraj Choudhary was named the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), M. P. Singh takes over from Choudhary as Advisor, and V. K. Bawa will be the Chief Financial Officer.

READ: Commonwealth table tennis championship to be held in Panchkula

The following committees and their chairmen were also finalised

Technical Committee: N. Ganeshan; Athletes Commission: Manjit Dua.

Ethics Commission: Prem Verma; Arbitration Committee: Justice Nawab Singh.

The newly-elected office-bearers

President: Dushyant Chautala (Haryana).

Senior Vice-President: Sanjay Singh (Bihar) and Rajeev P. Bodas (Maharashtra).

Vice-President: Chiranjib Choudhury (Meghalaya), Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Delhi), Rabindra Kumar Parida (Odisha), Sharad Shukla (Chhattisgarh), V. Bhaskar Ram (Andhra), P. Prakash Raju (Telangana) and Om Soni (Madhya Pradesh).

Secretary General: Arun Kumar Banerjee (Uttar Pradesh).

Senior joint Secretary: Yash Pal Rana (Himachal Pradesh).

Treasurer: Gurpreet Singh.

Joint Secretary: Prakash Tulpule (Maharashtra), Jai Kumar Sinha (Jharkhand), Jayesh Acharya (Madhya Pradesh), Sailoliana Sailo (Mizoram) and A. Radhika (Kerala).

Executive Members: Prince Vipon (Uttarakhand), Rajan Sharma (J&K), Kuber Bhandari (Sikkim) and Kanchan Basak (Maharashtra).