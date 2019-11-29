Table Tennis Men's World Cup: Sathiyan digs deep to upset Gauzy in first match

Ace Indian paddler G. Sathiyan staged a stirring comeback to beat Simon Gauzy 11-13, 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8 in the first group stage match of the 2019 ITTF World Cup in Chengdu, China.

Sathiyan, appearing in his maiden World Cup, had not beaten the 12th seed Gauzy in their three previous meetings. But the highest-ranked Indian had other plans today.

World no. 22 Gauzy got off to a spirited start. After trailing 6-10 in game one, he saved five points to win the first game 13-11. The Frenchman looked a tad scratchy in the second as he allowed Sathiyan to draw level at 7-7 after leading 5-1. However that didn't hamper Gauzy from bagging the second game too.

But the current world No. 30 Sathiyan was far from giving up. His proactive approach on the top of the table and ripping down the line backhand winners worked wonders as he pulled one game back to make it 1-2.

Seeded 17th, Sathiyan was made to work hard in game four. Sathiyan first saved four game points before winning the game 14-12.

Gauzy inched ahead 3-2 before Sathiyan forced the decider by winning game six 11-5. Sathiyan maintained a slender lead throughout the last game and in the end, won 11-8 to draw curtains on an entertaining encounter.

Speaking to ITTF after his maiden World Cup victory, Sathiyan said: "I am just out of words, this is a fantastic win for me. This is the first time I am beating Gauzy after losing two very close match. I was match point up in the world team championships and I lost. This was getting into my head, not again."

Sathiyan thanked his coach for the constant motivation and the crowd support that lifted his spirits after he dropped the first game despite enjoying a hefty lead. "I was a little upset that I could not capitalise on it. Gauzy is that kind of a player, you can never take it easy with him. He is always coming back at you but I was ready for it this time and really happy that I was successful," concluded Sathiyan.