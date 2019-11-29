More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Table Tennis Men's World Cup: Sathiyan cruises into knockouts after win over Groth G. Sathiyan, after victories over Simon Gauzy and Jonathan Groth in the group stage, advanced to the knockouts of the 2019 ITTF Men's World Cup. Shivansh Gupta 29 November, 2019 14:54 IST G. Sathiyan won both of his Group D matches, against Simon Gauzy and Jonathan Groth, to qualify for the next round. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES Shivansh Gupta 29 November, 2019 14:54 IST Top Indian paddler G. Sathiyan stormed past Denmark's Jonathan Groth 11-3, 12-10, 7-11, 16-14, 8-11, 11-8 to advance to the knockout stage of the 2019 ITTF World Cup in Chengdu, China.Fourteenth seed Groth, who lost his first match against Simon Gauzy earlier on Friday, needed a win to stay alive. However, the highest-ranked Indian carried his good form into the second match to deny his opponent.ALSO READ | AS IT HAPPENEDSathiyan set the tone from the onset. He ran through the points and bagged the first game 11-3 in under 10 minutes.Current world No. 24 Groth gained some rhythm in the second game with his inside out forehand drives and service returns. Sathiyan squandered two game points before eventually going 2-0 up at 12-10.Groth swayed the momentum in his favour by clinching the third game. He forced errors from Sathiyan with a flurry of vicious forehands aimed at his body.ALSO READ | SATHIYAN DOWNS GAUZYSathiyan, however, bounced back immediately in the next game, to take a 3-1 lead. Groth saved four game points before going down 14-16.The Dane did manage to win the next game 11-8. But he was made to pay for his errors as Sathiyan claimed game six 11-8 to top Group D and progress to the next round.Speaking to Sportstar after the win, Sathiyan said: " Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.