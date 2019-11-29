Table Tennis Men's World Cup: Sathiyan cruises into knockouts after win over Groth

Top Indian paddler G. Sathiyan stormed past Denmark's Jonathan Groth 11-3, 12-10, 7-11, 16-14, 8-11, 11-8 to advance to the knockout stage of the 2019 ITTF World Cup in Chengdu, China.

Fourteenth seed Groth, who lost his first match against Simon Gauzy earlier on Friday, needed a win to stay alive. However, the highest-ranked Indian carried his good form into the second match to deny his opponent.

ALSO READ | AS IT HAPPENED

Sathiyan set the tone from the onset. He ran through the points and bagged the first game 11-3 in under 10 minutes.

Current world No. 24 Groth gained some rhythm in the second game with his inside out forehand drives and service returns. Sathiyan squandered two game points before eventually going 2-0 up at 12-10.

Groth swayed the momentum in his favour by clinching the third game. He forced errors from Sathiyan with a flurry of vicious forehands aimed at his body.

ALSO READ | SATHIYAN DOWNS GAUZY

Sathiyan, however, bounced back immediately in the next game, to take a 3-1 lead. Groth saved four game points before going down 14-16.

The Dane did manage to win the next game 11-8. But he was made to pay for his errors as Sathiyan claimed game six 11-8 to top Group D and progress to the next round.

Speaking to Sportstar after the win, Sathiyan said: "