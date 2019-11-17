Harmeet wins Indonesia Open TT Championship

In an all-Indian final, Harmeet Desai, seeded fourth, defeated A. Amalraj, seeded seventh, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 11-9 in the final of the ITTF Challenge Indonesia Open table tennis championship here on Sunday.

This is Harmeet's second International title of the year, after the Commonwealth championship in July in Cuttack.

Harmeet said it feels great to win his first title on foreign soil. "It was a very different feeling. It wasn't a easy tournament for me as I had tough matches from the first round, and I beat quite a few good Asian players," said the 26-year-old.