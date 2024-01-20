MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian table tennis in 2024: India’s fortunes tied to Paris exploits

In a change of pace, the women have a better chance than their male counterparts in the Paris Olympic qualification.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 20:35 IST - 5 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Sustaining momentum: Manika Batra had achieved her career high ranking of No. 31 in November 2023, but now she needs to maintain consistency throughout 2024 if she wishes to break into the top 25. 
Sustaining momentum: Manika Batra had achieved her career high ranking of No. 31 in November 2023, but now she needs to maintain consistency throughout 2024 if she wishes to break into the top 25.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sustaining momentum: Manika Batra had achieved her career high ranking of No. 31 in November 2023, but now she needs to maintain consistency throughout 2024 if she wishes to break into the top 25.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

September 30, 2023, marked a historic moment in the annals of Indian sports and world table tennis. It was the day two girls from interior West Bengal made history in table tennis, triumphing over the Chinese team on their turf during a major continental sports event.

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee stunned Chen Meng and Wang Yidi, the World No. 2 pair, in the women’s doubles quarterfinal of the Hangzhou Asian Games. The win ensured a historic medal — the first all-women medal for Indian table tennis — at the Asian Games.

ALSO READ
M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

The victory instilled the belief that even the formidable Chinese team could be defeated on the grandest stage. For Indian table tennis, it reiterated that the two bronze medals in Jakarta in 2018, including the men’s team and mixed doubles, were not isolated successes. It showed that Indian paddlers were ready to compete at a higher level, beyond Commonwealth achievements.

Although recent, this achievement, along with the unpredictable events of 2023, has become a part of history. The upcoming year remains a mystery, at least for now.

Despite securing podium finishes three times in the last two Asian Games, Indian table tennis still faces a challenge when it comes to the Olympics. Olympic qualification relies on making the most of the available spots.

In a change of pace, the women have a better chance than their male counterparts in Olympic qualification. Manika Batra, having taken over the baton from A. Sharath Kamal as India’s torchbearer in global table tennis, is the sole confirmed Indian participant for the Paris Olympics.

Mukherjee Mania: Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee stunned China’s world No 2 pair to win a historic women’s doubles table tennis medal for India at the last Asian Games. 
Mukherjee Mania: Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee stunned China’s world No 2 pair to win a historic women’s doubles table tennis medal for India at the last Asian Games.  | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Mukherjee Mania: Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee stunned China’s world No 2 pair to win a historic women’s doubles table tennis medal for India at the last Asian Games.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Ranked 35 at the beginning of the year, Manika achieved the distinction of being the first Indian to win two matches at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. With a new personal coach in Aman Balgu, she aspires to reach at least the round of 16 in Paris. However, Manika acknowledges that the path ahead won’t be without challenges.

ALSO READ
Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Manika, who gave a tough fight to Wang Yidi before losing the singles quarterfinal 2-4 in Hangzhou, is aiming to break into the top-25 world rankings. She had achieved her career high of No. 31 in November 2023, but now needs to maintain consistency throughout the year to achieve her objective.

The Mukherjees, who had upstaged the World No. 1 Korean pair of Jeon Jihee and Shin Yubin to win a WTT Contender event in Tunis before the Asian Games miracle, will know that the road to Paris is the hardest, considering the doubles event will continue to have only 16 pairs.

If they do not seal a place through the Olympic qualification event in March–April, the duo will have to rely on the World Rankings in early May to make the cut. If they make the cut, as they showed in Hangzhou and Tunis, they can definitely stun fancied opponents.

As for the men, the road to Paris will depend primarily on the World Championships in Busan in February.

Ranked No. 16 at the turn of the calendar, should they fail to make it to the round of 16, the men will have to rely on the World Rankings in May to have an outside chance of qualification.

ALSO READ
Ranji Trophy could’ve served as ideal prep for some Indian batters before England Tests

However, the team rankings are determined based on the individual player rankings. Harmeet Desai, ranked in the 60s, is India’s highest-ranked paddler for now, having overtaken Sharath and G. Sathiyan. The Tamil Nadu duo slipped beyond the top 100 due to a prolonged break at the start of the year and a dip in form later on. They managed to climb back to the 90s but still need to improve their rankings to qualify for singles. Instead, if the team qualifies, it will result in three men’s quotas, including two singles spots, being sealed. While the paddlers continue to hone their game, the onus will be on the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) to appoint full-time head coaches for both the men’s and women’s squads to provide the best possible support to the experienced players. Subhajit Saha, Sourav Chakravarty (men), and Mamata Prabhu (women) have done a commendable job whenever handed the responsibility to guide the teams in 2023. But with no proper contract and no control as a result, they had limitations when it came to working on a per-assignment basis.

Making it count: Harmeet Desai, ranked in the 60s, is India’s highest-ranked paddler for now, having overtaken Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan.
Making it count: Harmeet Desai, ranked in the 60s, is India’s highest-ranked paddler for now, having overtaken Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan. | Photo Credit: A. M. FARUQUI
lightbox-info

Making it count: Harmeet Desai, ranked in the 60s, is India’s highest-ranked paddler for now, having overtaken Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan. | Photo Credit: A. M. FARUQUI

The domestic circuit must also be streamlined further. After a tumultuous couple of years in the aftermath of the Tokyo debacle, dominated by a court-appointed Committee of Administrators, the TTFI has successfully staged a full season of domestic tournaments.

But with the Annual General Meeting delayed, primarily due to the cold war between the warring factions and the international stars requesting the calendar be wound up before the New Year, the season ended up being hastily organised.

ALSO READ
Football in 2024: Big year for Stimac and India, Premier League’s growing influence

The TTFI should look at announcing the domestic events calendar well in advance this time, ensuring maximum participation of international stars in national ranking events.

It is also high time the TTFI expanded the domestic ranking system into a much more comprehensive one to motivate paddlers. For starters, a points system can be devised for every round — even qualifiers — at the national ranking tournaments so that every participant will find a mention in the national rankings list.

The age-fudging menace in the domestic age-group circuit — a bane for Indian sport — has to be handled more strictly to ensure those following the rules are not disheartened.

Despite the domestic issues, the success of Indian table tennis in 2024 will depend on the number of qualifiers for Paris. If any of them get even remotely close to being in medal contention, it will be nothing but icing on the cake!

Related stories

Related Topics

Sutirtha Mukherjee /

Ayhika Mukherjee /

Manika Batra /

Sharath Kamal /

Paris Olympics /

Harmeet Desai /

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 LIVE Score: Dabang Delhi 33-27 U Mumba; Pawan Sehrawat in action later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gabriel helps Arsenal end 3-game losing streak with its 5-0 win over Crystal Palace
    AP
  3. Indian table tennis in 2024: India’s fortunes tied to Paris exploits
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024: Tilak Varma hits second consecutive century, Hyderabad hammers Sikkim by an innings and 198 runs
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. AFCON 2024: Tanzania replaces head coach after just one game at African Cup of Nations
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Indian table tennis in 2024: India’s fortunes tied to Paris exploits
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. WTT Feeder Corpus Christi 2024: Akula clinches maiden international title with dominant final win over Zhang
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Sharath, Sathiyan star attractions at WTT Star Contender Goa 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. World No. 5 Calderano headlines field at WTT Star Contender 2024; Manika, Harmeet lead Indian challenge
    Team Sportstar
  5. National Table Tennis Championship 2023 review and analysis
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 LIVE Score: Dabang Delhi 33-27 U Mumba; Pawan Sehrawat in action later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gabriel helps Arsenal end 3-game losing streak with its 5-0 win over Crystal Palace
    AP
  3. Indian table tennis in 2024: India’s fortunes tied to Paris exploits
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024: Tilak Varma hits second consecutive century, Hyderabad hammers Sikkim by an innings and 198 runs
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. AFCON 2024: Tanzania replaces head coach after just one game at African Cup of Nations
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment