World team table tennis c’ships: India women beat Italy to qualify for Round of 16

India scripted an impressive 3-0 over Italy in the women’s section of the World team table tennis championships in Busan on Wednesday. India, seeded 17, will take on Chinese Taipei, seeded four, later in the day (1.30 p.m. IST) in the round of 16.

Sreeja Akula gave India a headstart, defeating Nikoleta Stefanova 12-10, 11-6, 11-7 in just 20 minutes. Manika Batra made it 2-0 for India, playing a consistently attacking game to trounce Giorgia Piccolin 12-10, 11-6, 11-5 in 23 minutes.

Ayhika Mukherjee was cruising along, having taken a 2-0 game against Gaia Monfardini. The Italian fought back in the third game saving three match points to win the game 15-13. Ayhika, however, maintained her composure to win the fourth game and the rubber 11-8.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s team faces Kazakhstan in the Round of 32.

The results (round of 32):

India bt Italy 3-0 (Sreeja Akula bt Nikoleta Stefanova 12-10, 11-6, 11-8; Manika Batra bt Giorgia Piccolin 12-10, 11-6, 11-5; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Gaia Monfardini 15-13, 11-9, 13-15, 11-8).