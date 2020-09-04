More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Table tennis events to return in November The International Table Tennis Federation says World Cup events for men and women will be held in China. PTI Washington 04 September, 2020 19:20 IST The Chinese table tennis federation says “we are able to come out from the darkness and to celebrate our return to the table.” (Representative Image) - Getty Images PTI Washington 04 September, 2020 19:20 IST Table tennis events will return in China in November.The International Table Tennis Federation says World Cup events for men and women will be held in China after the country took over hosting duties from Germany and Thailand.The Chinese table tennis federation says “we are able to come out from the darkness and to celebrate our return to the table.”READ: Poulomi Ghatak quietly retires, to focus on coachingThe ITTF froze the world rankings in April when all international competitions were postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.The 16 top-ranked men and women will compete at the ITTF Finals. World Cup events will have 20-player lineups of no more than two from each country. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.