Hungarian Open TT: Sathiyan, Sharath enter men's doubles semis

The Indian pair of G. Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal stormed into the semifinals of the men's doubles category at the 2020 ITTF Hungarian Open with a straight games win in Budapest on Friday.

Ranked 27 in the category, the duo defeated Hungary's Adam Szudi and Nandor Ecseki 11-8. 11-7, 11-8 in the quarterfinals. Later, G. Sathiyan will take on world No.5 Tomokazu Harimoto in the men's singles last-16 round, while Manika Batra will fight Miu Hirano for a berth in the quarterfinals of the women's singles.

Sharath will also join forces with Batra in their semifinals clash against Germany's Petrissa Solja and Patrick Franziska. Sharath and Solja were part of the Chennai Lions teams that lifted the 2019 UTT title.