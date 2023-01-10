Table Tennis

Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula reach pre-quarters of Asian WTTC Continental Stage

Asian Cup bronze medallist Batra progressed with a 4-0 sweep of Hong Kong’s Zhu Chengzhu. Akula advanced to the next stage with a 4-3 win over Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei.

PTI
10 January, 2023 19:12 IST
FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra progressed with a 4-0 sweep of Hong Kong’s Zhu Chengzhu.

FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra progressed with a 4-0 sweep of Hong Kong’s Zhu Chengzhu. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula entered the pre-quarterfinals of the Asia Continental Stage of 2023 WTTC Finals but the country’s three other women in the fray lost their respective matches here on Tuesday.

Asian Cup bronze medallist Batra progressed with a 4-0 sweep of Hong Kong’s Zhu Chengzhu.

Akula advanced to the next stage of the tournament with a 4-3 win over Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei.

However, Chitale Diya Parag lost 1-4 to Hirano Miu of Japan, Swastika Ghosh was blanked 4-0 by Korea’s Jeon Jihee, and Reeth Tennison also suffered a 0-4 defeat at the hands of Hayata Hina of Japan.

In the men’s section, Harmeet Desai was thrashed 4-0 by China’s Fan Zhendong.

