MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National table tennis championships: Bengal’s Prapti, Kaushini script Haryana’s fall; Favourites advance

Among the quarterfinalists of the previous edition at Jammu, host Haryana was the only team to fall short in both sections on Sunday.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 21:23 IST , PANCHKULA - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
Kaushini Nath in action.
Kaushini Nath in action. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G
infoIcon

Kaushini Nath in action. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Quality matches were at a premium, but there was no dearth of exciting individual encounters on the second day of the team championship in the 85th National Table Tennis championship here.

Among the quarterfinalists of the previous edition at Jammu, host Haryana was the only team to fall short in both sections on Sunday.

Since only the top-8 states qualify for the next National Games,

Haryana will have to do well in the playoffs to take a spot vacated by institutions like Petroleum, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Reserve Bank of India and Railways.

AAI’s trio of F. R. S. Snehit, Jeet Chandra and Deepit Patil won their matches 3-1 to complete Haryana’s 3-0 rout in the pre-quarterfinals.

READ | National table tennis championships: Fancied teams make progress; Chandigarh men stretch TN

The Haryana women, relying mainly on rising talent Suhana Saini to pull off her two singles matches, ran into a more determined Bengal and lost 3-1. A sketchy Prapti Sen won two singles, both in five games, as Bengal set up a quarterfinal clash against defending champion Reserve Bank of India.

In a match that was far closer than what the margin suggests, Prapti bounced back from a two-game deficit against Haryana’s Prithoki Chakraborty to win 10-12, 9-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-4 and put Bengal ahead. Suhana expectedly tamed 14-year-old talent Syndrela Das 11-8, 12-10, 5-11, 11-4 to restore parity.

In the crucial third singles, Kaushini Nath produced a very effective performance despite her movements being hampered by a waist brace she wore to support her lower back and shut out a defensive Anjali Rohilla 11-3, 11-5, 11-5a.

That meant Suhana was needed to win on demand against Prapti and keep Haryana alive in the contest. The youngster rallied after losing two games and saved two tie-points in the fourth to force the decider. Prapti finally got her act right after 6-6 and raced away with the last five points for a 14-12, 12-10, 9-11, 14-16, 11-6 triumph.

The results (team championship pre-quarterfinals):

Men: Petroleum bt Orissa 3-0; Uttar Pradesh bt Karnataka 3-1; Airports Authority of India bt Haryana 3-0; Tamil Nadu bt Assam 3-0; Delhi bt Uttrakhand 3-0; Bengal bt Punjab 3-0; Maharashtra bt Gujarat 3-1; Telangana bt Himachal Pradesh 3-0.

Women: Reserve Bank of India bt Rajasthan 3-0; Bengal bt Haryana 3-1; Karnataka bt Telangana 3-0; Maharashtra bt Madhya Pradesh 3-0; Delhi bt Chandigarh 3-1; Railways bt Pondicherry 3-0; Gujarat bt Kerala 3-1; Tamil Nadu bt Andhra Pradesh 3-0.

Quarterfinal line-up:

Men: Petroleum-UP; AAI-Tamil Nadu; Bengal-Delhi; Telangana-Maharashtra.

Women: RBI-Bengal; Karnataka-Maharashtra; Railways-Delhi; Gujarat-Tamil Nadu.

Related Topics

National Table Tennis Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National table tennis championships: Bengal’s Prapti, Kaushini script Haryana’s fall; Favourites advance
    Rakesh Rao
  2. I-League 2023-24: Namdhari FC emerge victorious in tense battle against TRAU FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2023, Live Score: Mumba leads 11-8 in close contest; Jaipur gets comeback 29-28 win over Patna
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tennis Premier League: Bengaluru Mavericks beats Bengal Wizards to clinch title
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Updates, Premier League 2023-24, LIV v MNU: Lineups out, Salah starts, McTominay leads United
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. National table tennis championships: Bengal’s Prapti, Kaushini script Haryana’s fall; Favourites advance
    Rakesh Rao
  2. National table tennis championships: Fancied teams make progress; Chandigarh men stretch TN
    Rakesh Rao
  3. National table tennis championships: Petroleum men, RBI women start favourites
    Rakesh Rao
  4. National ranking table tennis tournament: Harmeet, Archana clinch singles titles
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Cyclone Michaung: 200 young paddlers stranded in Vijayawada
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National table tennis championships: Bengal’s Prapti, Kaushini script Haryana’s fall; Favourites advance
    Rakesh Rao
  2. I-League 2023-24: Namdhari FC emerge victorious in tense battle against TRAU FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2023, Live Score: Mumba leads 11-8 in close contest; Jaipur gets comeback 29-28 win over Patna
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tennis Premier League: Bengaluru Mavericks beats Bengal Wizards to clinch title
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Updates, Premier League 2023-24, LIV v MNU: Lineups out, Salah starts, McTominay leads United
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment