Table Tennis

Petroleum Inter-Unit TT: Sathiyan, Mouma lose; Sharath Kamal survives in team events

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 18 April, 2023 21:34 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sharath Kamal in action.

In spite of hitting a minor roadblock, ONGC and Indian Oil stayed on course for the title clashes in the men and women sections of the 41st Petroleum inter-unit table tennis tournament at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Also Read
Petroleum inter-unit: ONGC favourites to retain men’s title; Manika absence unlikely to affect Indian Oil title defence

In the women’s semifinals, defending champion Indian Oil will play Hindustan Petroleum, and ONGC meets Oil India.

On this day, National champion G. Sathiyan and former women’s National champion Mouma Das lost, while Sharath Kamal just about managed to survive.

Sathiyan lost in five sets to Ankur Bhattacharya, and Sharath almost lost to Adarsh Om Chetri in four sets before prevailing in a match that went the distance.

It was clear that Sathiyan and Sharath were keen to use the outing for the biggest battles ahead since they were certain their teams would advance to the knockout phase.

FILE PHOTO: Mouma Das in action.

The seasoned Mouma Das also suffered an unexpected straight-set defeat to Munmun Kundu while her team, Oil India, expectedly prevailed over Hindustan Petroleum.

In what was seen as a rehearsal of the women’s team final, Indian Oil packed off ONGC 3-1.

Main results (team championship):
Men: ONGC bt OIL 3-1 (G. Sathiyan lost to Ankur Bhattacharya 11-6, 7-11, 8-11, 11-6, 8-11; Harmeet Desai bt Agniv Bhaskar Gohan 7-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-7; A. Amalraj bt Anol Kashyap 11-7, 11-5, 11-4; Harmeet bt Ankur 11-4, 9-11, 11-9, 11-1).
Indian Oil bt HPCL 3-0 (Manav Thakkar bt Divyansh Srivastava 11-4, 11-8, 11-8; Sharath Kamal bt Adarsh Om Chetri 9-11, 13-15, 11-8, 14-12, 11-6; Priyanuj Bhattacharya bt Khelenderjit 11-6, 11-8, 11-7).
Women: Indian Oil bt ONGC 3-1 (Archana Kamath bt Ankita Das 11-7, 11-3, 11-5; Reeth Rishya lost to Divya Deshpande 11-13, 7-11, 8-11; Krittwika Sinha Roy bt Pooja Sahasrabudhe 11-8, 11-6, 11-5; Archana bt Divya 11-5, 11-9, 11-8).
OIL bt HPCL 3-1 (Yashaswini Ghorpade bt Radhika Sakpal 6-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-8); Mouma Das lost to Munmun Kundu 9-11, 9-11, 6-11; Trisha Gogoi bt Sangita Javdekar 11-2, 11-2, 11-1; Yashaswini bt Munmun 11-5, 11-4, 11-6).

