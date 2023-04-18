Petroleum Inter-Unit TT: Sathiyan, Mouma lose; Sharath Kamal survives in team events

In spite of hitting a minor roadblock, ONGC and Indian Oil stayed on course for the title clashes in the men and women sections of the 41st Petroleum inter-unit table tennis tournament at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Tuesday.

After the completion of the league, the men’s team’s semifinal line-up left ONGC facing Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil up against Oil India.

In the women’s semifinals, defending champion Indian Oil will play Hindustan Petroleum, and ONGC meets Oil India.

On this day, National champion G. Sathiyan and former women’s National champion Mouma Das lost, while Sharath Kamal just about managed to survive.

Sathiyan lost in five sets to Ankur Bhattacharya, and Sharath almost lost to Adarsh Om Chetri in four sets before prevailing in a match that went the distance.

It was clear that Sathiyan and Sharath were keen to use the outing for the biggest battles ahead since they were certain their teams would advance to the knockout phase.

FILE PHOTO: Mouma Das in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

The seasoned Mouma Das also suffered an unexpected straight-set defeat to Munmun Kundu while her team, Oil India, expectedly prevailed over Hindustan Petroleum.

In what was seen as a rehearsal of the women’s team final, Indian Oil packed off ONGC 3-1.