Paddlers train under Sharath Kamal in Chennai after Sonepat national camp

Reigning Youth national champion S. Fidel R. Snehit of Hyderabad along with other young talent across India are attending a 15-day camp organised by nine-times national table tennis champion and World No.

32 A. Sharath Kamal in Chennai.

It was essentially organised to maintain the rhythm of the players even as the prospects of hosting national and international events have brightened up, says Snehit as the camp concludes on January 18.

“The camp is under the supervision of Sharath Anna and it is effectively supported by Rajath Kamal and also Muralidhara Rao (national coach) and Dronacharya Srinivasa Rao at the SDAT AKG Academy in Chennai with Ramji Srinivasan, well-known fitness trainer helping us a lot,” he explained.

Among those who are attending the camp include World No.1 in youth category, Manav Thakkar, India Youth No. 3 Manush Shah, India No. 6 in men’s singles Arjun Ghosh and a few other young talent.

"As far as I remember, this is the first camp which was mentored by the current world top ranking Indian player for the benefit of the prospective champions. It is going really well," Achanta Srinivasa Rao

said.

"Following a national camp organised by the TTFI in Sonepat in November-December, the players were eager to have another full-fledged session,” says Sharath Kamal.

“The main target of the camp is to help us get into a match mode keeping in mind the National Championships are scheduled in Feb and Olympic qualifiers are in March in Qatar," he said hoping the training sessions helped all the players improve their skill set, agility, strength and technique. “Rajath’s video analysis was very handy for me,” he acknowledged.



For his part, Snehit said it was a wonderful camp and a memorable experience. “Sharath Anna gave them a huge opportunity to share the latter’s experience and knowledge,” he concluded.