Sathiyan bows out of World Table Tennis Contender, Zagreb

India’s G. Sathiyan lost to Chinese Taipei’s Chuang Chih-Yuan in the quarterfinals of men’s singles to crash out of the WTT Contender 2022 in Zagreb, Croatia, on Saturday.

Sathiyan, the World No. 34, lost 7-11, 9-11, 5-11 against World No. 18 Chih-Yuan. It was a disappointing result for Sathiyan, who had started his campaign here with a stunning 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10 win over World No. 6 and reigning European champion Darko Jorgic of Slovenia.

Sathiyan then defeated 16-year-old Chen Yuanyu of China 11-9, 11-7, 12-10 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sathiyan is part of the Indian table tennis squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games which is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.