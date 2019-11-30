LIVE Table Tennis Men's World Cup: G. Sathiyan takes on Timo Boll in Round of 16 clash

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the 2019 ITTF Men's World Cup taking place in Chengdu, China. This is Shivansh Gupta and I will be keeping you company with live commentary and updates.

G. Sathiyan takes on Germany Timo Boll's in the Round of 16 match today.

Gauzy and Groth, his opponents yesterday, were of very different nature.

France's Gauzy likes to play deep, far from the table and likes lobbing. He mixes his serves up and puts a lot of side spin in his shot. He troubled Sathiyan because Sathiyan like to play more on the top of the table.

Sathiyan credited his coach, S. Raman, for constantly pushing him throughout the match and working out strategies that worked wonders. In his first match, Sathiyan was down 0-2 to Gauzy.

Sathiyan said that he stuck to his strengths, his attacking game and kept putting his opponent under pressure.

Sathiyan, while speaking to Sportstar yesterday, said that the name Timo Boll is enough. He said that he has a respect for the former world no. 1 but he will put his best forward tomorrow.

Sathiyan speaking about his win, said: "I'm out of words. It's been an amazing day on court. I had never beaten Gauzy and Groth before. These are massive wins for me. More than reaching the knockouts, beating these two guys and then going into the pre-quarters at such a big stage is a fantastic feeling.

Before we get right into the thick of the action, let's have a look at his highlights from day 1 of the World Cup:

To emphasise on the importance of this match, consider the following:

1) Timo Boll is the fifth seed in the tournament and current world No. 8.

2) Timo Boll and G. Sathiyan have never faced each other in an international tournament.

3) Timo Boll is a two-time Men's World Cup champion.

4) Timo Boll is appearing in his 16th Men's World Cup.

The top contenders of winning the World Cup:

Fan Zhendong: The defending champion starts as one of the favourites. The world No. 1 is a two-time World Cup champion, with his maiden crown arriving in Saarbrücken, Germany, in 2016. The Chinese paddler is coming off the back of back-to-back tournament wins at the Austrian Open and the German Open, and the 22-year-old has a chance to become only the third player to win consecutive World Cups after Ma Lin (2003-04) and Wang Hao (2007-08).

Ma Long: The 31-year-old Chinese is a veteran of the sport and also a two-time World Cup champion (2012, 2015). The world No. 4 started the year with titles at the Qatar Open and the China Open before finishing runner-up in Korea. With a win percentage of 80 in the tournament, he is touted as the biggest threat to Fan’s defence campaign.

Timo Boll: Aged 38 and with a win record-loss of 49-21 at the tournament, the German is the second-most experienced player at this year’s edition. The world No. 8 has lifted the title in 2002 and 2005 and holds the distinction of recording the joint most, with Wang Hao, appearances in the final – six. Though Boll hasn’t won a tournament in 2019, he has been consistent with either top-four or top-eight finishes.

