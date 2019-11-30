Table Tennis Men's World Cup: Sathiyan goes down to Timo Boll

India paddler G. Sathiyan's promising run at 2019 ITTF Men's World Cup came to an end after he went down to world No. 8 Timo Boll 11-7,8-11,5-11,9-11,8-11 in the round of 16 of the 2019 ITTF Men's World Cup in Chengdu, China.

Seventeenth seed Sathiyan came into his third match match riding on back-to-back wins, against higher ranked players in the group stage, and went down to the former world No. 1 Boll despite putting up a fight.

Sathiyan started on a positive note by clinching the first game 11-7. However, he found himself under-pressure right away as the two-time World Cup champion gained rhythm and won game two 11-8 to draw back level.

Fifth seed Boll is known for his dominating his opponents with spin and he did no different today. He used his prowess to keep Sathiyan at bay and stormed into the lead by bagging game three 11-5.

World No. 30 Sathiyan made Boll work hard in game four as he saved two game points, but eventually dropped the game 9-11.

Boll provided the finishing touch as he claimed the the fifth game 11-8 with ease to draw curtains on the match.