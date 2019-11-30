More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Table Tennis Men's World Cup: Sathiyan goes down to Timo Boll India's G. Sathiyan lost to to Germany's Timo Boll 11-7,8-11,5-11,9-11,8-11 and crashed out in the round of 16 of the 2019 Table Tennis Men's World Cup. Team Sportstar 30 November, 2019 12:05 IST Sathiyan will walk away with $7,000 after securing a finish between 9th and 16th place. - ITTF Team Sportstar 30 November, 2019 12:05 IST India paddler G. Sathiyan's promising run at 2019 ITTF Men's World Cup came to an end after he went down to world No. 8 Timo Boll 11-7,8-11,5-11,9-11,8-11 in the round of 16 of the 2019 ITTF Men's World Cup in Chengdu, China.Seventeenth seed Sathiyan came into his third match match riding on back-to-back wins, against higher ranked players in the group stage, and went down to the former world No. 1 Boll despite putting up a fight. Sathiyan started on a positive note by clinching the first game 11-7. However, he found himself under-pressure right away as the two-time World Cup champion gained rhythm and won game two 11-8 to draw back level. AS IT HAPPENED! Sathiyan goes down to BollFifth seed Boll is known for his dominating his opponents with spin and he did no different today. He used his prowess to keep Sathiyan at bay and stormed into the lead by bagging game three 11-5.World No. 30 Sathiyan made Boll work hard in game four as he saved two game points, but eventually dropped the game 9-11.Boll provided the finishing touch as he claimed the the fifth game 11-8 with ease to draw curtains on the match. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.