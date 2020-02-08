Sathiyan signs for T-League side Okayama Rivets

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran announced on Saturday that he has signed with Japanese T-League side Okayama Rivets for the 2020-21 season.

"Extremely happy to share that I will be the first Indian paddler to be a part of the prestigious Japanese professional T-League," Sathiyan posted on social media site Twitter.

The country's highest-ranked paddler confirmed to Sportstar that he will be signing for 12 matches. "I will also train there. I am looking forward and that this step will help me improve and take my game to the next level," he said.

He will begin training with the Japanese outfit from September this year at the end of the Ultimate Table Tennis season.

The switch to Japan for India’s top-ranked paddler comes after two fruitful seasons in Germany.

Sathiyan had won the German Cup with his club ASV Grunwettersbasch last month.

With inputs from PTI