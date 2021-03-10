More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Sharath Kamal loses to Dmitrij Ovtcharov, exits WTT Star Contender Sharath Kamal’s campaign in the World Table Tennis Star Contender event came to an end after losing to World No. 12 Dmitrij Ovtcharov in the pre-quarterfinals. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 10 March, 2021 19:42 IST Sharath Kamal has bowed out of the World Table Tennis Star Contender event: File Picture - G RAMAKRISHNA Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 10 March, 2021 19:42 IST Sharath Kamal’s campaign in the World Table Tennis Star Contender event came to an end after losing to World No. 12 Dmitrij Ovtcharov in the pre-quarterfinals, in Doha, on Wednesday. Shillong to host National table tennis championship The German, looking for a second title in as many weeks, won 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 to end India’s challenge.Beginning Sunday, Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee will focus on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games from the World Singles Qualification Tournament. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.