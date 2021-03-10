Sharath Kamal loses to Dmitrij Ovtcharov, exits WTT Star Contender

Sharath Kamal’s campaign in the World Table Tennis Star Contender event came to an end after losing to World No. 12 Dmitrij Ovtcharov in the pre-quarterfinals, in Doha, on Wednesday.

The German, looking for a second title in as many weeks, won 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 to end India’s challenge.

Beginning Sunday, Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee will focus on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games from the World Singles Qualification Tournament.