Table Tennis

Shillong to host National table tennis championship

Shillong will host the next edition of the National table tennis championship.

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
New Delhi 25 February, 2021 21:00 IST
Table-Tennis

The decision was taken by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) following the election of its office-bearers for a four-year term at Panchkula on Wednesday.

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
New Delhi 25 February, 2021 21:00 IST

Shillong will host the next edition of the National table tennis championship. The decision was taken by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) following the election of its office-bearers for a four-year term at Panchkula on Wednesday.

READ: Commonwealth table tennis championship to be held in Panchkula

Following is the list of events and approved host affiliates
National championship (Meghalaya), National junior and youth (Karnataka), National cadet and sub-junior (Andhra Pradesh).

National rankings events: North (Haryana), East (West Bengal), West (Gujarat), South (Pondicherry) and Central (Madhya Pradesh). The host for the premier Inter-institutional championship will be
finalised later.