More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Shillong to host National table tennis championship Shillong will host the next edition of the National table tennis championship. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 25 February, 2021 21:00 IST The decision was taken by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) following the election of its office-bearers for a four-year term at Panchkula on Wednesday. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 25 February, 2021 21:00 IST Shillong will host the next edition of the National table tennis championship. The decision was taken by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) following the election of its office-bearers for a four-year term at Panchkula on Wednesday.READ: Commonwealth table tennis championship to be held in PanchkulaFollowing is the list of events and approved host affiliatesNational championship (Meghalaya), National junior and youth (Karnataka), National cadet and sub-junior (Andhra Pradesh).National rankings events: North (Haryana), East (West Bengal), West (Gujarat), South (Pondicherry) and Central (Madhya Pradesh). The host for the premier Inter-institutional championship will befinalised later. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.