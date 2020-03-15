Sharath Kamal bags Oman Open crown, ends decade-long wait for title

Ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal produced a sensational performance to clinch the 2020 ITTF Challenger Plus Oman Open men’s singles title here on Sunday.

The seasoned campaigner was down by a game but recovered well to outclass top seeded Marcos Freitas of Portugal 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 3-11, 17-15 in the final.

With Oman Open crown, the 37-year-old veteran also ended his decade-long wait for a title in an ITTF event. Sharath last bagged a title in in 2010 when he won Egypt Open. Since then he made two semifinal appearances (Morocco Open in 2011 and India Open in 2017) but couldn’t get his hands on the trophy.

Oman open champion Sharath Kamal and runner-up Marcos Freitas snap a selfie after the medal ceremony. - ITTF

Earlier in the semifinal, Sharath pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory against Russia’s Kirill Skachkov. The fourth-seeded Indian came back after being two games down to register a 11-13, 11-13, 13-11, 11-9, 13-11, 8-11, 11-7 win in a thrilling seven-set semifinal that lasted an hour and eight minutes.

The week couldn’t have ended better! A well fought final to win a Pro Tour title after 10 years. #OmanOpen pic.twitter.com/kePBbO0A7t — Sharath Kamal (@sharathkamal1) March 15, 2020

Freitas entered final with a 5-11, 11-9, 6-11, 6-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-3 win over Harmeet Desai. Indian paddler Desai produced a gritty performance and dominated the match at the initial stage. However, World No. 26 Freitas fought back after being 3-1 down and went on to win the next three successive games to make his way into the final.